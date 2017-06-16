Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates with the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 in Game 5 to win the 2017 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 12, 2017 in Oakland, California.

*Kevin Durant received plenty of congratulatory calls and texts after helping his Golden State Warriors win the NBA Championship, but one particular text stood out from the rest.

In an interview with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons on Wednesday, the Maryland native said the most surprising message came from the 44th President of the United States.

“Well, he sent a text through somebody to get to me,” Durant said of Barack Obama.

Asked exactly what the ex-POTUS wrote in his text, “‘Congrats,’” Durant said. “‘Your defense was really good,’ which was random … and he told me to enjoy it, have some fun, typical stuff. I wasn’t expecting that.”

Durant went on to say that he didn’t hear from Rihanna.





Previous ArticleJanet Jackson and Estranged Hubby Wissam Al Mana Face Off in Divorce Court
No Newer Articles

Speak your Mind