*Kevin Durant received plenty of congratulatory calls and texts after helping his Golden State Warriors win the NBA Championship, but one particular text stood out from the rest.

In an interview with The Ringer’s Bill Simmons on Wednesday, the Maryland native said the most surprising message came from the 44th President of the United States.

“Well, he sent a text through somebody to get to me,” Durant said of Barack Obama.

Asked exactly what the ex-POTUS wrote in his text, “‘Congrats,’” Durant said. “‘Your defense was really good,’ which was random … and he told me to enjoy it, have some fun, typical stuff. I wasn’t expecting that.”

Durant went on to say that he didn’t hear from Rihanna.