*Social media has concluded that Rihanna, a longtime, zealous fan of Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, got an icy stare down from Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant after she allegedly heckled him during one of his trips to the free throw line.

RiRi was doing the most from her court side seats at Thursday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals, including talking trash to haters while leaving Oakland’s Oracle Arena, bowing to LeBron and dabbing on someone who told her to sit down. Seated several chairs to her right was Jay Z, looking on and laughing at her antics.

Watch below

Amazing.

Rihanna bows to LeBron then hits a dab and small waves a Warriors fan telling her to sit down.

💀 pic.twitter.com/q0IyIPIbGK — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

But it was her behavior during KD’s free throws that blew up social media Thursday night. Rihanna appeared to yell “Briiick” as Durant was shooting. After making the basket, he immediately stared in her direction – on two separate occasions – allegedly.

Watch below:

Listen: Rihanna yells “BRIIIIIICK!!!” at Durant during free throw, he stares her down twice 😂 (h/t @tshent) pic.twitter.com/XYdFOv9mc3 — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Asked about the moment during his postgame press conference, KD said he has no memory of ever staring down Rihanna.

Also after the Cavs were blown out 113 to 91, someone caught Rihanna cursing out a girlfriend who dared to dis her Bron Bron.

Watch below: