*Before Rachel Lindsay made history in “The Bachelorette” franchise, she was the girlfriend of Kevin Durant.

Us Weekly reported the Golden State Warriors superstar, 28, went out with the 31-year-old lawyer while they both attended the University of Texas at Austin.

“They broke up when she went to law school,” the source said, adding the relationship was “pretty serious.”

It’s unclear how long the romance lasted. Durant spent just one year as a Longhorn, at the age of 18, before entering the 2007 NBA Draft and being selected second by the Seattle SuperSonics.

Clearly, Lindsay has moved on, and says she has gotten engaged to one of her TV suitors on the current season.

“I am very much in love and very much engaged,” Lindsay gushed ahead of the show’s premiere last month. “I am getting my happy ending.”

Durant, who helped the Warriors win Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, was previously engaged to WNBA star Monica Wright.