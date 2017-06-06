*We have to admit that this is a bit of a shocker. You see, we’re hearing about some really interesting and juicy stuff about Kevin Hart and his ex-wife, Torrei Hart. And it’s all courtesy of Hart’s new memoir, “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.”

The funnyman/author says his relationship with the mother of two of his children, Heaven and Hendrix (he also has a child with wife Eniko Parrish) became violent.

Hart writes that not only was his and Torrei’s marriage was on and off, it had turned violent. The book even details of the couple’s fights, which would sometimes escalate to the point of domestic violence. Hart says the police were called a few times, and he even spent a night in jail following an argument.

On one of the moments that he knew he had to change, he says:

“Me and my ex-wife. When it got violent where we’re fighting – Am I really fighting? Am I holding my hands up as if she’s a man right now? Oh my God. This is…I’m out. I’ve really got my hands up to not defend, but counter. Like, I’m waiting for you to throw a punch. Cuz I’m about to counter the sh*t out of you. Like I’m really that upset to where I have to get in a stance. When you get in a stance, that’s when I checked myself.”

ALSO RECOMMENDED: MO’NIQUE EXPOSES TYLER PERRY’S SHOCK OVER SALARIES OF BLACK ACTRESSES

The ability of Kevin and Torrei to work through their problems, which also included infidelity, for the sake of their family is commendable, to say the least Fortunately for Hart, from a career perspective, it looks like his revelations of domestic violence won’t have any negative impact on his skyrocketing career.

“Brick by brick, I’d built an unstable house with Torrei, one that was doomed to collapse,” Hart writes in his memoir. “But the experience enabled us to build great homes afterwards for our kids, our partners and ourselves.”

In general , men in Hollywood don’t suffer the consequences of their actions. Hart’s honesty about that period of his life is important and eye-opening, but, once his book is released, will be yesterday’s news.

We’ll have more coverage of Kevin Hart’s new memoir in a future edition of EUR.