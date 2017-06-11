'My goal is to be able to do it and adapt to that environment. At the same time, give it a little spice!,' he said. Adding: 'I'd be up there cussing!'

*Kevin Hart first shared his interest in hosting the Academy Awards back in 2015 while appearing on an episode of “Live with Kelly and Michael.” He even noted that his appearance on their show was the beginning of his “campaign” to land the gig for the 2016 ceremony.

“That would be a major accomplishment. With what I’ve done and the progress I’ve made in my career, that’s definitely the next major step, I feel, for a comedian. To say you’ve hosted the Oscars, to grace that stage, turn that event into a youthful night,” he said.

Obviously Hart didn’t get the hosting gig because Chris Rock hosted the 2016 Oscars. And he didn’t get it this year because Jimmy Kimmel hosted and he’s set to return as host in 2018.

As Indie Wire noted after Hart’s appearance on “Live with Kelly and Michael” in 2015, hosting the Academy Awards is something he believes would be a major career achievement, and given the opportunity to host the event, Kevin said he would love to mix up a bit.

“My goal is to be able to do it and adapt to that environment. At the same time, give it a little spice!,” he said. Adding: “I’d be up there cussing!”

Hart further voiced his interest in hosting the Acaemy Awards while on the red carpet at the 2015 Oscars, saying:

”I can’t even hide it, I think it’s in my face,” he told ET’s Nancy O’Dell and Kevin Frazier. “This is my first time being at the Oscars. I’m in awe! I’m a kid in the candy store. This is a testament that you’re going in the right direction. This is that one step. The next step is to come back and host.”

Today, Hart’s Oscar hosting campaign continues. In in a cover story for his new memoir, “I Can’t Make This Up,” he tells Variety: “It would be something I would definitely do just to say I did it in my career… It would be great to say I had that moment. ”

Ron Meyer, vice chairman of NBCUniversal, also weighed in on Hart’s Oscar campaign, telling Variety in the same piece: “Book him right now… They’d be lucky if he offers that service. You couldn’t have a bigger star!”

