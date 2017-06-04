*Kevin Hart and T.I. are teaming up for a new series at Showtime, TV Guide reports.

The project is an office comedy titled “The Studio,” and it centers on the day-to-day shenanigans happening in a recording studio.

“Everybody Hates Chris” alum Aeysha Carr is penning the script and will executive produce with Hart and T.I. The comedian and rapper will also make an occasional guest appearance on the show.

As many fans of the duo know, this isn’t the first time that they have teamed up. T.I. appeared on Hart’s hip-hop album “Kevin Hart: What Now? (The Mixtape Presents Chocolate Droppa),” and he also made an appearance in Hart’s film “Ride Along 2.”

“The Studio” is a return to Showtime for T.I. who had a season-long guest spot on the network’s comedy “House of Lies, ” opposite Don Cheadle.

As Hart continues to branch out from stand-up, his agent, Dave Becky, told Variety, “He’s going to build companies and invest in companies and do the things that Oprah and LeBron James do, where they don’t just do their craft — they create industries.”

“Think comedic Oprah,” he said.

Even though Hart has turned his eye to the big screen, he told Variety that he’s not leaving the stand-up life behind.

“I’ll take a year break between specials, and during that year I’m traveling, I’m a family man, I’m going out, I’m putting myself in position to soak up what could be material,” he said.

Hart and his second wife, Eniko Parrish, recently announced that they are expecting their first child together, a boy. He has two children with the ex-wifey, Torrei.

Meanwhile, T.I.’s reality series “T.I. and Tiny: The Family Episode” recently finished a 100-episode, six season run on VH1.

