*Save the date: Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston are headed to theaters on March 9 in The Weinstein Company’s untitled remake of “The Intouchables,” reports Variety.

Filming took place in Hart’s Philadelphia hometown last March. The remake chronicles the unexpected friendship between Cranston’s character, a Park Avenue billionaire left paralyzed after a hang-gliding accident, and Hart’s character, who plays a convicted felon recently released from prison and in need of a job and a fresh start. The duo form an unlikely bond, bridging their differences and gaining invaluable wisdom in the process.

Nicole Kidman, Julianna Margulies and Aja Naomi King also star in the update. Neil Burger directed from a script by Jon Hartmere.

The 2011 original French comedy-drama starred François Cluzet and Omar Sy.

Its worldwide box office topped $400 million, and Sy won the César Award for best actor.

Watch the trailer for the original film below: