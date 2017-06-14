*R&B singer Kevin McCall has taken to social media with accusations that his baby mama, model Eva Marcille, is keeping their daughter away from him.

In photos of his daughter posted on Instagram, McCall indicates he hasn’t seen his daughter since he took her to church three years ago.

“Save Our Girls,” he began in the caption. “Last seen 3 years ago with me at @onechurchla 11 o’clock service faithfully. no contact for 3 years. I’ll keep fighting dolo but if u like fighting for a cause I would seriously like to find My own Children. This is Sick and disgusting to see in my own family pray for us.”

Save our Girls! @marleyraemccall14 Last seen 3 years ago with me at @onechurchla 11 o’clock service faithfully 👀 no contact for 3 years. I’ll keep fighting dolo but if u like fighting for a cause I would seriously like to find My own Children. This is Sick and disgusting to see in my own family pray for us #ImnotaVictimimaVictor A post shared by New!!! KEVIN MCCALL JR Page (@kevinmccalljrofficial) on Jun 14, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

Marcille won full custody of their daughter in 2014 after getting a restraining order against McCall. According to TMZ, the singer allegedly went on a rampage in their home, “kicking down doors and trying to snatch their daughter from Eva’s arms.”