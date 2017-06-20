*It’s official. Keyshia Cole has joined the cast of VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.”

After months of unofficial reports, the R&B singer has finally been confirmed by VH1 as an addition to the show for its fourth season, set to premiere July 24 at 8 p.m.

“We’re not about to sit here and act like you all didn’t hear the rumors, but we can definitely confirm that they are true,” the network announced Monday (June 19).

Her storyline for the season, according to VH1, will follow her preparations for an upcoming album and her relationship with ex-NBA star Daniel “Booby” Gibson.

Also new to the cast next season is “Ridiculousness” co-host and rapper Chanel West Coast. She’s “geared up and ready to show fans how hard she works as she’s trying to make her claim as the best hip-hop female artist,” says VH1.

Below, more info about the returning cast members and their storylines:

Among the land of the returning, newlyweds Ray J and Princess are back in the paint and they are ready to start a family. Hazel E makes a comeback with her new 25-year old man on her arm. Masika Kalysha is embracing motherhood and pursuing her entrepreneurial spirit, but finds herself annoyed when Fetty’s ex, Alexis Skyy also joins the rankings, moving boldly in all of Masika’s circles. Teairra Mari is done fighting demons with the help and support of her new boyfriend — wait for it — Cisco Rosado. Moneice’s monkey is done with bananas and she’s now dating her own bawse lady named A.D.. Lyrica and A1 are gunning for Bey and Jay status but can their quick rise to fame survive their marriage? We mentioned Alexis will be on this season but she has a lot more going on than just Maskika mess. She is dating Solo Lucci, an up-and-coming rapper hailing from the A.

Nude by Nikki is super successful and you can believe Miss Nikki Baby is returning with a few new goodies. Safaree had the people dem straight with his coconut oil line and as he’s expanding, he too is working on his newest endeavor, men’s boxer briefs. Fizz wasn’t feeling the end of last season but he’s backkkk and now that he’s a published author, he has big plans. Nia Riley is single and ready to mingle. Celeb stylist Zell Swagg, who has worked with the likes of K.Michelle and Remy Ma will also be joining this season. If you remember Girl Fight?” feat. Lil’ Jon back in 2005 (it’s about to be a what?) then you’d be pleased to know singer Brooke Valentine is also in the mix.