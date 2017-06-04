*As far as we know, the relationship between Keyshia Cole and drug challenged mother Frankie Lons has always been rather strained at best.

Now the singer, who recently joined “Love & Hip Hop,” took to Twitter to express her concern about her mother’s addition and return to streets.

In several Tweets, Keyshia explained that Frankie’s struggle with addiction has deteriorated to the point that she’s chosen drugs over her own daughter, and it’s clearly taking a toll on their relationship.

“I told my mother the other day I was afraid to lose her because she keeps going back to the streets,” the singer tweeted. “You know what she said? In return? She said, ‘YOU’LL be aight.'”

I was like. Wtf is that suppose to mean. Smh. I will NOT be ok if something happens to her. AT ALL! Not amount of money could replace https://t.co/6LsxnwL8Xq — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

I don’t think she cares. Really tho. I don’t https://t.co/MY1LHCpLSF — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

Thanks. It really did break my heart to hear her say that. I couldn’t imagine leaving my child before. Thinking. “He’ll be aight” 🤧 https://t.co/GeZbJDKAik — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

And I was crying when I said it. I get to think she feels no pain. https://t.co/PGePQOVu20 — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

Can’t imagine a mother sayin that to her child. Idk. Maybe I fully don’t understand her addiction. That shit hurt tho. https://t.co/AR1zwLJ3ft — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

Thank u guys for giving me good energy. Sometimes I really do need u guys ❤️ — Keyshia Cole (@KeyshiaCole) June 3, 2017

In addition to reaching out for help to the public via social media, according to Bossip, back in 2016, Keyshia admitted to going broke while helping her mother battle addiction.

“Even went broke once putting all my money and house up to pay for mom’s rehab,” she said. “Nothing has worked on my end. But my aunt has not given up!!!! No one knows my mother like u do!!”

Dang, this is so sad to see. Over the years, via reality TV, we’ve witnessed what Keyshia has been dealing with between her broken mother and sister. So, so sad and now this. We can only imaging the pain she’s going through. We wish Keyshia, her mother and the family all the best going forward. However, unless Frankie is somehow able to deal with the root cause of her demons, we don’t see a good ending to this story.