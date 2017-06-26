*Khloé Kardashian has folks thinking she is with child, based on photos she posted on Snapchat referring to herself and boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, as “Mom” and “Dad.”

On Monday (June 26), the reality star posted a pic of three polaroids to Snapchat from her 33rd birthday party, with one labeled “Dad + Mom.”

As soon as it was posted, TMZ Live – which happened to be on the air as the pics were posted – was quick to refute any talk of Khloe being pregnant, citing sources close to the Kardashians. A writer on the show said the “Dad + Mom” reference was simply another version of the “goals” hashtag currently in the zeitgeist.

Also, TMZ pointed out that she didn’t refrain from drinking alcohol during her birthday bash. A

Khloé admitted on an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” that Tristan wants “five or six kids.” The Cleveland Cavaliers star already has a six-month-old son named Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.