*Kim Kardashian West has finally addressed the blackface controversy surrounding the launch of her new makeup line.

The reality star was dragged across Twitter last week after she posted the first promotional images from KKW Beauty, which showed her skin in a significantly darker shade. Folks on Twitter immediately cried blackface, but she said that was never her intent.

You dont have to do blackface pic.twitter.com/MLcJ5Hbg9R — Wynters (@Sacha_Wynters) June 14, 2017

“I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off,” Kardashian told the New York Times. “But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it.”

“Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos,” Kardashian continued. “We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it.”