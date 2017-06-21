*Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are planning for a third child through use of a surrogate, a source confirms to People.com.

The couple’s desire for a little brother or sister to 4-year-old daughter, North, and 18-month-old son, Saint, have been shown on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” as have her fertility issues. Kardashian’s doctors have advised against another pregnancy due to her placenta accreta while carrying Saint. The condition has the placenta growing into the wall of the womb and preventing it from easily detaching at the time of birth.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!!” Kardashian West wrote in her blog about giving birth to North while dealing with the condition, which she said affects five percent of women giving birth. “My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that—it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal.”

Kardashian West underwent a procedure to assist her ability to carry another child, but it wasn’t successful. That’s when the reality star turned her attention toward surrogacy.

“I’ve come to the conclusion in my mind that I can’t carry another one. So now I want to explore surrogacy,” Kardashian West told her mother, Kris Jenner, on the show.