*When Brandy passed out on the Delta flight last week, one of the physicians on the plane who came to her rescue turned out to be Kim Kardashian’s uncle, according to TMZ.

According to the passenger sitting next to her, Brandy took a pill before boarding the flight from L.A. to NYC on Friday (June 2) and fell unconscious as the plane was taxiing to the runway.

As the plane returned to the terminal, passengers and flight attendants scrambled to her aid, with someone screaming, “Is there a doctor on the plane?”

Heeding the call was Kardashian’s uncle – whose reality star niece just so happened to co-star in a sex tape with Brandy’s brother, Ray J. According to TMZ, Uncle Kardashian tended to Brandy until paramedics boarded the flight.

As previously reported, Brandy is now out of the hospital and on the mend.