*The New York Post’s Page Six has issued an apology to Kimora Lee Simmons after publishing a story that her fashion line was linked to a corruption probe in Malaysia.

The now-deleted story claimed her husband, former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner, financed the brand’s launch. However, in a statement to WWD, Simmons argued, “I fund my own business. … I’ve been in the fashion industry since [age] 12, modeling and all that. So all my money, not that I want to say it that way, this is my third marriage that I’m on so, no, my husband has nothing to do with my professional life.”

The article, titled “Kimora Lee Simmons’ fashion line at center of corruption probe,” and published on May 24 by Richard Johnson. The site posted an editor’s note that reads: “Ms. Simmons has since advised us that several statements were not true, specifically: her fashion line is self-funded; her company is profitable; her company sells its products in multiple department stores; and neither she nor her company are related in any way to a ‘corruption probe’ in Malaysia.”

As a result, the article was removed from Page Six. “We apologize to Ms. Simmons for any error,” concluded the statement posted on Wednesday afternoon.

Simmons told WWD she felt that the Page Six post was “a disservice to the fashion business and to designers like me,” adding, “I’m working and trying very hard every day so I think it is bad, yes, for an old whoever guy to try to discredit all of that. I think it does a disservice to fashion or women of color, yeah absolutely.”