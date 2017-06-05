*Kodak Black is a free man again…a free man who will spend the next year on house arrest.

The rapper was released Monday morning from Broward County Jail after serving just 97 days of his 364-day sentence on a probation violation, which stemmed from his arrest in February on two misdemeanor drug charges.

According to reports, his early release is due to good behavior and the completion of a voluntary life skills course.

Once the outside, the rapper shared a video of himself grooving to Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” in the back of a Rolls Royce.

He captioned it, “This Ain’t Working #ExFactor.”