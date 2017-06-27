*La La Anthony was in the hot seat on “Wendy Williams” Tuesday (June 27), so you know she was asked to dish about where things stand with her estranged husband of 7 years, Carmelo Anthony.

“Are you divorcing ‘Melo?” Wendy asked.

“Not right now, I’m not,” said the “Power” star. “You know, marriages are tough. You know that, we all know that. It’s filled with ups and downs, and we’re just going through a time right now. But him and I are the best of friends and our number one commitment is to our son, Kiyan. We have to set an example to Kiyan, and that’s what’s most important to me. So I would absolutely never say a bad thing about my husband. That’s my son’s father and he is an amazing dad. I could not ask for a better dad.”

Wendy also brought up Melo’s “Happy Birthday” message to La La on Instagram, scrawled on a photo of the outfit she wore to the BET Awards.

I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!! Sending Birthday wishes to MY EARTH 🌏 @lala Love YOU #AVeryPOWERFulDay6/25 A post shared by Carmelo Anthony (@carmeloanthony) on Jun 25, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT

“He seems like he wants you back,” Wendy said.

“Why wouldn’t he?” La La responded, to wild applause. All Wendy could say was, “Ohhh.”

La’Melo broke up last Spring after rumors surfaced that he cheated on La La and impregnated a stripper.

“Between me and you,” Wendy whispered to the actress, leaning in. “Do you think there’s a chance that maybe you could work it out?”

“Listen. If I could predict the future, we would all be multi-millionaires,” she answered. “I don’t know what the future holds. I just know that we are doing an incredible job being parents to our son. We are the best of friends. I’ve been with ‘Melo since he was 19 years old. You’re not with somebody for that long and it just goes out the window. I love him with all my heart and we are the best of friends.”

Watch La La’s entire segment on “Wendy” below: