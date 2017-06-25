*Two months after news broke that actress La La Anthony and her husband, NBA star Carmelo Anthony, are calling it quits, she’s finally breaking her silence in an interview with The Undefeated.

The “Power” star opened up about how she’s been dealing with her separation, saying, “It’s a different space for me right now, but a great moment for me, and a powerful one at that,” she said.

“I’m still here. I’m still successful. I’ve been thrown a bad hand at different times in my life, and I’ve never let that stop me from … persevering. And if that’s what I can lend to another woman, then I feel like that’s the success. I’ve found the power in that.”

La La became engaged to Carmelo on Christmas Day 2004. Their son, Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, was born on March 7, 2007. They married on July 10, 2010 at Cipriani’s in New York before 320 guests. The ceremony was filmed by VH1 and aired as part of a reality series on the couple, titled “La La’s Full Court Wedding.” The couple’s life together is chronicled on their series, “La La’s Full Court Life.”

“We have to learn how to focus on putting us first. In my life, I spent so much time putting everyone else before me that I didn’t realize how much I was lacking in things that I needed for myself. I’m learning to put my needs first. Because if I’m great, then I can be great for everyone else in my life. That’s a hard thing to do,” said La La.

You can read the full interview over at The Undefeated.

