*“Bachelor” alum Leah Block is apologizing to the current star of “The Bachelorette” for a tweet that may found racially insensitive.

Block, who competed for Ben Higgins’ final rose on Season 20 and also appeared in season 2 of “Bachelors In Paradise,” sent out the following tweet during Monday’s episode.

“I’m sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, ‘What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_? DEAD.”

After uproar ensued, Block deleted the tweet and apologized for her remarks — explaining, “In no way was I trying to offend anyone and I’m very sorry if I did. I had no idea it would be so harmful.”

But Lindsay caught the comment before Block got rid of it, and thought about one of her own suitors this season, Lee Garrett, who came under fire recently for the racist messages discovered in his Twitter history.

“Let me know if she wants to meet Lee… they sound like they would have a lot in common,” Lindsay responded Tuesday — hashtagging her post “#ihavetimetoday.”

Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday https://t.co/CgEzZLxAWJ — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 20, 2017

On Wednesday, Block took to Facebook with a second apology, this time acknowledging her initial defensiveness and insensitivity.

“The tweet came from a place that humored the failure of representation of minorities in reality TV and belittled the significance of Rachel’s presence on the show,” she wrote. “I acknowledge that entertaining this kind of humor is a passive and careless action that stifles the progress the black community has made in television and continue to make in this industry. It is vitally important to prioritize these experiences and help destroy the oppressive forces that threaten minority communities. My tweet did neither of those things and I see that as a personal failure.”

“In my initial Twitter responses to concerned Bachelor Nation fans, I was defensive,” she continued. “The attacks directed at me felt to be responses to the epidemic of injustice we have towards individuals of marginalized identities — especially the black community. I accept responsibility for my ignorance and as I move forward I will engage in these issues so I can become an informed ally who would never consider that tweet to be funny in the first place.”