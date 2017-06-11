*According to legend, LeBron James and Kevin Durant hit up a recording studio six years ago to record a hip-hop track together.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors superstars collaborated on the track during the lockout in 2011 while Durant, then a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, was visiting James, who had joined the Miami Heat, for workouts in Akron, Ohio, per ESPN.com.

The song’s title and theme are unknown, as are its whereabouts, but according to at least one person who has heard the track, Durant raps the first verse, James hops on for the second and Durant finishes it of.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Mary J. Blige Ordered to Pay Kendu Isaacs Only $30,000 Per Month in Spousal Support

One individual who listened to it said it was “a quality track” and added that the lyrics were “surprisingly well-crafted and delivered.” Durant, who produces beats in his spare time, is believed to have provided the instrumentals. At one time, there were discussions about it being featured in the 2012 film “Thunderstruck,” which starred Durant.

“I heard the track years ago during post-production for ‘Thunderstruck,’” said agent Eric Goodwin, who executive produced the film and once represented both Durant and James. “It was very good. I suggested submitting it to Warner Brothers for the movie soundtrack, but KD wanted to keep it private.”

When asked about the existence of a hip-hop track, James and Durant confirmed that there is such a track before laughing it off without further comment.

There are no current plans to release the track to the public.

Save

Save

Save