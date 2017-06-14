*In his post-game interview following the Cleveland Cavaliers loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, LeBron James said that he’s never been on a so-called “super team” and he’s not all that thrilled about Kevin Durant getting his first ring.

“I don’t believe I’ve played for a super team. I don’t believe in that. I don’t believe we’re a super team here,” LeBron said.

Responding to a question about Durant’s first win in the NBA Finals, James said, “Well I’m not happy he won his first. I’m not happy at all.”

Peep LeBron’s post-game interview above.

Meanwhile, Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib is a Cleveland-born Cavaliers fan, and like many Cavs lovers, he does not approve of Kevin Durant joining their Western Conference rival Golden State Warriors.

Durant and the Oklahoma City Thunder were eliminated in the 2016 Western Conference Finals by the Warriors and he decided to join the rival franchise the following season, per UPI.com.

Talib took to social media this week to mock Durant: “@KDTrey5 u a suburban kid!!! Link up with the best to chip,” Talib wrote. “HOF laughing at you right now!!!”

He then revealed his allegiance and loyalty to Lebron, tagging him in a tweet that read: “Congrats @cavs! Boys gotta join forces to see us! @KingJames can bring whoever he want to the Land! Let’s link up then,” with him directing more shots Durant’s way with a hashtag that read “#suckachip2017.”

Talib, who was ranked the No. 37 player on the NFL Network’s Top 100, also took aim at Warriors coach Steve Kerr.

“Kerr wouldn’t even be a head coach without Jordan!!! #coattailboys!!!,” he tweeted.

Like the saying goes, “stupid is as stupid does.”

