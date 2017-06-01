*Attorney Antonio Moore discusses the recent remarks by Lebron James on racism, and his recent racist targeting.

Moore discusses his view of James as part of a Decadent Veil creating a financial illusion around race. He also adds part of an interview he conducted with NBA player Metta World Peace on James, #BlackLivesMatter, and racism.

Lebron James Quote: “I think back to Emmett Till’s mom, actually,” James said. “That’s one of the first things I thought of. The reason she had an open casket was that she wanted to show the world what her son went through as far as a hate crime, and being black in America. No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, being black in America is tough. We’ve got a long way to go, for us as a society and for us as African Americans, until we feel equal in America.”

Moore’s piece “Decadent Veil: Black America’s Celebrity Wealth Illusion”

The veil created by mass media, sports organizations and our own psyche in Black America is one of safety through presentation. It is an inversion of the same model implemented by Dr. Martin Luther King so many years ago, except where Dr. King instilled global empathy by showing images of Bull Conner’s disciples water hosing black teenagers. Instead NBA commissioner Adam Silver hands black teenagers million-dollar deals and ESPN then projects that as a normal image of black life across the globe creating apathy for Black America’s truly dire financial straits. This all being shown despite there being a prison rate amongst young African American males that is higher than we have seen in any modern society in history.