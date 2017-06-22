A video of LeBron James working out doing some kind of strange exercise in the gym by balancing on his knees on a large ball and holding something in his hand that looks and acts like a quivering bow or something.
But it’s the way he’s doing it and especially the way he looks at the camera every now and-then that’s freaking folks out.
I know. I like “man stank”. Taint nothing like the stank of a man after playing a game or basketball, of fixing your car on 85 degree weather. I would call myself weird, but I KNOW why I like it. It’s the pheromones.