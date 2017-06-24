*Who knew?! Nobody ’cause it a secret. We’re talking about funny woman Leslie Jones letting the cat out the bag that she’s got secret lover.

OK, maybe we’re overstating things, but Jones says she is “kind of” seeing someone, but she isn’t ready to introduce him to the world.

Jones, 49, has been telling the world about her desire to find a boyfriend, revealed to Conan O’Brien on Wednesday:

“It’s a secret, so I don’t want everybody bothering him, you know what I’m saying?”

She added …

“I don’t want to sit on television and be like, ‘Oh, the type of man I’m looking for…’ and then I’ll talk to him and he’ll be like, ‘Yeah, I heard you was looking for this type of dude. Don’t get me in trouble!”

Jones went on to explain that humor is one of the most important traits she looks for in a man.

“I like a dude that makes me laugh,” she said, “It’s not hard to make me laugh … because I like the goofiest things,” she said. “I love goofy men!”

Congrats on find your dude, Leslie.

In other news, a heartbroken Rihanna fan reached out to the singer for relationship counseling, and the star responded.

“How did you get over your first heartbreak? I’ve been struggling,” the fan wrote.

Here’s what Rihanna had to say:

“Just believe that the heartbreak was a gift in itself! Cry if you have to, but it won’t be forever!”

She added, “You will find love again, and it will be even more beautiful! In the meantime enjoy all that YOU are!”

Hmm, not bad advice RiRi, not bad at all. Check out the reaction from social media:

