*There was no mistaking the target of Lester Holt’s acceptance speech Tuesday night at the Museum of the Moving Image, where he was honored for his work as a longtime journalist.

Without naming names, the “NBC Nightly News” anchor touched on the “fake news” propaganda machine coming out of 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

“People are watching and following us with high expectations of our reporting and how we bring light and clarity to the issues of the day … especially at a time like this there is no room for hubris or agenda other than a singular focus on exposing the truth,” he said. “With truth and integrity on our side, no amount of ridicule or name calling from even the highest places can undermine our role. I have always believed journalism is a high calling.”

Holt was introduced by NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, who joked about the ice water running in Holt’s veins. He recalled the night of the first presidential debate, which Holt moderated. With the team backstage pacing and stress eating, Lester was in an adjacent room watching an old Julia Roberts movie. “He does the work, he’s always prepared and he knows it,” Oppenheim said.

Amazon media head Roy Price was also honored. He was introduced by actor Jeffrey Tambor, star of the Amazon series Transparent.