*We hope she enjoyed it, ’cause she doesn’t have it anymore. Lil Kim has lost her multi-million dollar Alpine New Jersey mansion to foreclosure, Bergen County court records show.

The artist, who toured last year with Sean “Diddy” Combs as part of the Bad Boy Family Reunion, bought the contemporary home on two acres in 2002 for $2.275 million but apparently has been struggling to make her payments for years.

Foreclosure proceedings were put in place by HSBC Bank against Lil Kim, whose real name is Kimberly Jones, in 2010. NJ.com obtained records that show Lil Kim and the bank have been in mediation since 2015. But the judge’s ruling last month that Lil Kim was in default was uncontested.

According to court papers, the rapper owes $1.9 million, including interest and taxes. Now that Lil Kim has been found in default, the home will hit the auction block. Foreclosure auctions are often delayed, and Lil Kim has until 10 days after the auction to come up with the funds to reclaim the house. If not, she has 30 days to vacate.

Lil Kim is a Brooklyn native, but she has lived in Bergen County for about 20 years, first moving into the Teaneck condo of former boyfriend Christopher Wallace (aka Biggie Smalls and the Notorious B.I.G.) after he was gunned down in 1997. She bought a townhouse in Englewood for $450,000, which she sold for $785,000 in 2005, shortly before she was sentenced to a year in prison for lying to a federal grand jury about her friends’ involvement in a 2001 shooting outside a New York radio station.

Lil Kim, who became a first-time mom in 2014, was also hit with a $126,805 tax lien by the Internal Revenue Service in 2015, which is still active.

Bossip was first to report the news.