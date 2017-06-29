*Paps were stationed outside the entrance of Frank E. Campbbell “Funeral Chapel” in New York to film arrivals at the private funeral of Mobb Deep rapper, Prodigy on Thursday (June 29).

LL Cool J, Remy Ma, Ice-T and Fat Joe were among the fellow rappers showing up to pay their respects Thursday.

Questlove and chef Eddie Huang were in attendance, and a car carrying Louis Farrakhan arrived just as the footage ends.

According to TMZ, Prodigy’s Mobb Deep partner Havoc was also there.

Prodigy died last Tuesday following a lifelong battle with sickle cell anemia.

A public service for the emcee began at 2 p.m. and is scheduled to end at 5 p.m.