*On Father’s Day Eve, LL Cool J was on full daddy duty at the Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery in Long Island, where he hosted his daughter’s wedding and, of course, walked her down the aisle.

Mary J. Blige, Monica and Niecy Nash were also on hand for the nuptials of Italia Smith and Lamar Cardinez in Southhold. The couple have reportedly been preparing for the big day since their engagement in November 2015.

“Our daughter got married on the eve of Fathers Day. Absolutely Unforgettable 💜 Happy Father Day Mr. Smith!!! You’re the best daddy in the world!!!” wrote mother of the bride, Simone Smith, on Instagram.

Wedding Vibes💖💍 this is Squad Goals for real! All types of feels @monicabrown @therealmaryjblige @llcoolj #tlc061717 A post shared by niecynash1 (@niecynash1) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

Our daughter got married on the eve of Fathers Day. Absolutely Unforgettable 💜 Happy Father Day Mr. Smith!!! You’re the best daddy in the world!!! #blessedbeyondmeasure #loved #tlc061717 A post shared by Simone I. Smith (@sislovespurple) on Jun 18, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

The bride changed out of her wedding gown for the reception and slipped on a pair of white bedazzled Nike sneakers for the dance floor.

Watch below:

Mr. & Mrs. Cardinez…. @italiaanita glowing in dress #2 & dancing the night away with hubby @mr.cardinez #tlc061717 A post shared by Claudine Joseph (@claudinejoseph) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:15am PDT

And…the night was capped by the entire Smith fam sporting matching grillz.

Other wedding guests included Cookie Johnson, Bill Bellamy and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

View more pics from the day below:

Mr.&Mrs.Cardinez 🌹💍🌹#weddingoftheyear #tlc061717 A post shared by Debra Robinson (@debbiestylez) on Jun 18, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

Last night was truly MAGICAL ✨✨✨✨ #tlc061717 #TaliandLamar #TheCardinez’s A post shared by Simone I. Smith (@sislovespurple) on Jun 18, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

They are absolutely amazing #TLC061717 A post shared by @luv_lexx on Jun 17, 2017 at 10:17pm PDT

Life is amazing! Just as we were celebrating our #16thanniversary these beautiful young #lovebirds❤️ were ushering in a brand new life together. I love you Tali and feel so honored you and Lamar shared your love with us. Looking forward to watching your love grow. Congrats @mr.cardinez @italiaanita #tlc061717 A post shared by Kristen Bellamy (@kristenbellamy) on Jun 18, 2017 at 7:39am PDT