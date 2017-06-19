Italia Smith and dad James Todd Smith, a.k.a. LL Cool J (Instagram)

*On Father’s Day Eve, LL Cool J was on full daddy duty at the Sparkling Pointe Vineyards and Winery in Long Island, where he hosted his daughter’s wedding and, of course, walked her down the aisle.

Mary J. Blige, Monica and Niecy Nash were also on hand for the nuptials of Italia Smith and Lamar Cardinez in Southhold. The couple have reportedly been preparing for the big day since their engagement in November 2015.

“Our daughter got married on the eve of Fathers Day. Absolutely Unforgettable 💜 Happy Father Day Mr. Smith!!! You’re the best daddy in the world!!!” wrote mother of the bride, Simone Smith, on Instagram.

The bride changed out of her wedding gown for the reception and slipped on a pair of white bedazzled Nike sneakers for the dance floor.

Watch below:

Mr. & Mrs. Cardinez…. @italiaanita glowing in dress #2 & dancing the night away with hubby @mr.cardinez #tlc061717

A post shared by Claudine Joseph (@claudinejoseph) on

And…the night was capped by the entire Smith fam sporting matching grillz.

Other wedding guests included Cookie Johnson, Bill Bellamy and Vanessa Bell Calloway.

View more pics from the day below:

Mr.&Mrs.Cardinez 🌹💍🌹#weddingoftheyear #tlc061717

A post shared by Debra Robinson (@debbiestylez) on

Last night was truly MAGICAL ✨✨✨✨ #tlc061717 #TaliandLamar #TheCardinez's

A post shared by Simone I. Smith (@sislovespurple) on

They are absolutely amazing #TLC061717

A post shared by @luv_lexx on

My Sister Loves were in the bldg!!! Nothing but L💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜VE

A post shared by Simone I. Smith (@sislovespurple) on





