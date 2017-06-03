*If you look up the definition of stupid, don’t be surprised if the above photo of Breon Hollings shows up. (sigh)

The story goes that Hollings was on Facebook Live on Thursday (06-02-19) flashing a fistful of cash and bragging when things were suddenly put on hold by a SWAT team kicking in his front door.

(Waqtch the video below.)

Hollings, 22, of Jacksonville, Florida was arrested on Thursday, June 1, on drugs and weapons charges.

If you’re thinking there was a drug connection, you’re right. Those who were watching Hollings, a small time neighborhood drug dealer … busy flashing cash on Facebook .. saw his live session interrupted by an officer on a bullhorn outside.

“This is Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. We’ve got a search warrant. Come to the front door,” said a male voice.

Hollings looked out the window then quickly ran out of the bathroom. Seconds later came the sounds of a door being taken off the hinges as officers raided the trap house on Amazon Avenue.

The petty drug dealer was arrested after police found a handgun, crack cocaine, ammunition, oxycodone pills and drug paraphernalia inside the home, according to an arrest report obtained by ActionNewsJax.com.

Authorities said the search warrant for the trap house was already secured before the raid. The Facebook Live video did not lead to Hollings’s arrest.

Additionally, Action News Jax is reporting that Hollings has been found guilty on drug charges twice, and has convictions for trespassing, criminal mischief and child abuse.

Hollings has been arrested several times in Duval County since 2013, according to JSO’s inmate search.

He was arrested in October 2013 for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On top of the afore mentioned, Hollings was arrested in January 2015 for lewd and lascivious battery with a person 12 years old or older, violation of probation and criminal mischief.

Get the rest of the story at Action News Jax.