*Long Beach – The highly anticipated arrival of the 31st Annual Long Beach Bayou Festival is just weeks away.

The festival is popular with former residents of Louisiana as well as locals who have embraced Louisiana culture. The Long Beach Bayou Festival is a family friendly event that everyone can enjoy.

Patrons can enjoy the Mardi Gras atmosphere with three stages of great music and other entertainment. Organizers has added some new features for 2017.

In addition to some top notch blues, Cajun and Zydeco music, easy to learn dance lessons, dancing, a plethora of activities for kids of all ages, a colorful costumed parade and a crawfish and watermelon eating contest.

The new features for this years’ festival is a costume contest with prizes, pony rides and instrument clinics for all conducted by Grammy winning Pine Leaf Boys, T-Broussard of the T-Broussard & The Zydeco Steppers and more.

The stellar line up of musicians entertaining attendees on the Zydeco Stage are Dennis G & The Zydeco Trail Riders, Mark St. Mary Louisiana Blues and Zydeco Band, T-Broussard & The Zydeco High Steppers, New Orleans Traditional Jazz Band, Pine Leaf Boys, Brian Jack & The Zydeco Gamblers and Bonne Musique Zydeco.

An equally impressive line-up is on the New Orleans Stage featuring Whiteboy James, MJ’s Brass Boppers, Jumpin’ Jack Benny Band, Soulicious, Cafe R&B, Jimbo Ross & The Bodacious Band, Bernie Pearl, Louie Cruz Beltran and Seville & Company.

Tickets are available for the Long Beach Bayou Festival Saturday, June 24, and Sunday, June 25, at Rainbow Lagoon, 400 East Shoreline Drive.

Day Passes are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door. Tickets for seniors 60 and older and students 18 and older are $20 if purchased in advanced. Children 12 and younger get in free. Active, reserve and retired military are admitted free with a valid Military ID.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (562)912-4451 or visit www.longbeachbayou.com

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California based writer, music reviewer and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]