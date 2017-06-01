*Comedian and actress Loni Love dropped by the R29 studio to talk a little bit about everything, including hosting “The Real” and her reaction to Beyonce’s announcement that she’s pregnant with twins.

She also dishes on why her plus-sized image is necessary in the media, her favorite celebrity couple and her hardest guest to crack on “The Real.”

Check out excerpts from the interview below.

These are the stories that great Hollywood memoirs are made of! What guest of yours was the worst, or hardest to crack?

“It depends on what the guest is there for. We had Rachel Dolezal, and we basically had to do a 20-minute interview and then we cut it down to like 6 minutes because we were trying to understand her and things. There’s never a guest that I don’t like. It’s just maybe something that we’re trying to get them to say, or get them to do or admit. And sometimes you get it. Sometimes you don’t. She was one of those type of guests… But in the end she admitted that she was born white. It was so simple.” [We both laugh at this exclusive “scoop” from The Real.]

Where were you and what was your first reaction when the news broke that Beyoncé is pregnant with twins?

“Oh my goodness! I was at work and I always keep my phone with me, and there was an alert. When we saw it, it didn’t look like it was a real post with her with the flowers and she was like that… [She recreates the pose as if I’m not one of the 10 million people who liked it on Instagram]. I was like, ‘Why they trying to trick us?’ But then when we found out that it was actually a real picture coming from her camp. Then we were able to actually announce it. I was just so happy for her and so excited for her. It shows a lot that she’s pushing the boundaries. She’s like I’m going to be a mother. I’m going to be a singer, a successful business woman. And that’s an important role I think for her. She’s enjoying her pregnancy and she’s showing it. But it’s like those twins need to come now. They can come.”

Who is your favorite celeb couple?

“I really love John Legend and Chrissy Teigen because I saw Baby Luna on the plane one day. I got on and Chrissy wasn’t there. It was John. He’s holding baby Luna, and when I tell you that baby’s temperament is just so precious. She was just so cool and calm. It was a red-eye flight. He was asleep and she was drawing all over everything. I just like the way that they present family. I think it’s a positive note. I like Chrissy. She just doesn’t care. If somebody comes at her, she’s going to come right back at them. She doesn’t take herself too seriously. I’m learning a lot by looking at her do social media. I’ve learned not to take myself so seriously. [Ed note: I’ve never been so jealous of someone’s in-flight experience.]

You are the only plus-sized host on The Real, do you think it’s important to have body diversity on daytime TV and entertainment in general?

“I think it’s important to be healthy. That’s the one thing I always talk about on the show. Also, I’ve learned that… just because you’re thin doesn’t mean you’re healthy. But what I did for the show this season, I developed a hashtag called #dontletyoursizerestrictyou. Basically, if you go [on Instagram], you can see the hashtag: It’s me in different types of outfits, outfits that I normally wouldn’t wear. This is my go-to. [She points to her outfit.] My black stretch, my jeans. I’m comfort. I’m comfort chic, that’s what we like to say. But on the show you can’t be like that. So what I decided to do was start this hashtag to encourage other women. No matter what they look like, not matter what their shape, how thin, how small… You can go outside of yourself and dress. And that’s why it’s important. Look at Chrissy Metz on This Is Us! It’s great to see that there are different type of women. The reason why I think a lot of times people feel uncomfortable is because they’re not used to seeing it. When you’re not used to seeing something you go, ‘Well look. Ugh.. Ew… eh…’ But everybody’s thin. But now people are getting accustomed to seeing me and they go, ‘Oh wow.’ Or Adrienne is short. Jeannie’s really thin. Jeannie you need a sandwich! But it’s all done with people accepting each other and being straight with one another.”

Read Loni’s full interview at Refinery 29.