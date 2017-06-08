*This coming July 14-16, 2017, the Los Angeles Soul Music Festival will kick-off its sophomore season on the cultural, south lawn grounds of L.A. Exposition Park (located at 700 Exposition Park Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90037).

From 5 pm to 11 pm, 25-thousand R&B and soul music fans will assemble from all over Southern California for three, sultry nights under the summer skies to watch their favorite Grammy, Soul Train, NAACP Image, BET, Centric, MTV Europe, Billboard, American and World Music nominees and award-winning performers live on stage.

Merging the worlds of classic soul with modern-day acts, the Los Angeles Soul Music Festival represents a gathering of music enthusiasts who appreciate the many facets of live music. This event celebrates the voice of all things “soul,” both nationally and internationally.

Owned and operated by Airborne Tickets LLC, a California Corporation, the Los Angeles Soul Music Festival’s management team is comprised of members with over 60 years of combined experience in event management and production. By merging art and technology, they specialize in the creation and enhancement of memorable live music events for consumer based R&B and soul music experiences.

“Last year was our successful entrance into the Los Angeles market. The Airborne team is appreciative of its generous response and looks forward to an even more prolific festival experience ahead. Now in the heart and soul of Los Angeles at L.A. Exposition Park, we can accommodate more soul music lovers from the local community and throughout SoCal,” said Director Mark Douglas.

Confirmed performances include MAJOR., Yuna, Sevyn Streeter, Ro James, August Alsina and K.michelle for Friday; BJ the Chicago Kid, Kindred the Family Soul, Avant, Slick Rick & Doug E Fresh, Anthony Hamilton and Tyrese for Saturday; and Teedra Moses, Carl Thomas, After 7, Tony! Toni! Tone!, Musiq Soulchild and Blackstreet featuring Teddy Riley and Dave Hollister for Sunday. The 2017 Los Angeles Soul Music Festival hype man will be ACPA “Comedian of the Year” Ron G with KJLH/ LA Dodgers resident DJ Malski live on the decks.

Two types of tickets are available for purchase: General Admission and Reserved Seating, ranging from $70-$100 for 1-day tickets or $178-$255 for 3-day passes. Reserved Seating price tiers vary, depending upon the distance from the stage. Festival-goers can look forward to the convenience of ample, $15/day parking, Metro public transit at Expo/Vermont Station exit or designated LYFT/Uber pick-up/drop-off areas. No exit or re-entry privileges will be honored. Out-of-town guests do not have to travel far, as the Los Angeles Soul Music Festival has plenty of nearby, 4-star hotel partners offering discounted room rates and packages combining accommodations and festival tickets for one low price. All downtown, these include the L.A. Hotel, Radisson, Millennium Biltmore and Luxe City Center. The last day to register for these rates is June 15.

For more information on the Los Angeles Soul Music Festival, please visit LASoulMusic.com. Press credentials and interviews may be requested by way of Jade Umbrella PR.