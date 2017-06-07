*By now you’ve probably heard about Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer.

But do you know about Amazon Prime? Its the membership-based section and offers perks like free shipping; streaming of videos and TV shows and more.

I remember purchasing Prime and paying the annual fee of $99 around Christmas a few years ago. It sure came in handy, what with all the gifts being shipped to family and friends all over the country. And the beauty of it all is it didn’t stop there. It’s a benefit that works year-round.

Now Amazon Prime is bringing that annual membership price w-a-y so that low-income consumers can enjoy the benefits too. According to Mashable, on Tuesday the company announced it will be offering its Prime membership at a discounted price of $5.99 a month to low-income families receiving government assistance.

The price of the monthly Prime membership is generally $10.99. That’s about $132 a year, or $99 a year if you pay annually like I did. Now, families with access to EBT— (an electronic card used for food stamps through SNAP, WIC, and TANF benefits) can get the discounted Prime membership for $5.99 a month. Based on a 12-month calendar, that comes out to about $70 a year.

