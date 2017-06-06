*Drake and Ludacris just squashed some years-long beef that they had — a beef that nobody has been paying attention to.

According to reports, their feud started back in 2011 when Drake and Big Sean reportedly accused Ludacris of stealing their “Supa Dupa” flow, which resulted in Ludacris’ release of “Bada Boom,” a diss track directed at the pair.

All seems to be forgiven now because during the Billboard Music Awards last week, Drake gave Luda a shout out.

“Ludacris, we haven’t always seen eye to eye, but I’ve always been a big fan of yours and I got a lot of love for you,” Drake said. “I want to let you know that face to face, while I’m still here.”

In an interview with the Daily News, Luda said that everything between them is “good.”

“We had a conversation before he even did that,” said Ludacris.

And there you have it.

Clearly these two men see no reason to hold onto old conflicts.

According to Nielsen data, Shonda Rhimes‘ “Still Star-Crossed” drama drew in a mere 0.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.4 million viewers. The struggle ratings may have been caused by it being debuted on Memorial Day at 10 pm.

“Still Star-Crossed” is an American period drama television series created by Heather Mitchell and based on the book with the same name by Melinda Taub.

Plot: Following the deaths of Romeo and Juliet, Rosaline Capulet is betrothed against her will to Benvolio Montague by Prince Escalus, who hopes to end the bitter feud between their families. The two set out to find a way to prevent the arranged marriage and, at the same time, prevent the destruction of their families.

The series is produced by Shonda’s ShondaLand and ABC Studios, and premiered on ABC on May 29.

