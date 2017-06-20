*Lynne Patton, a wedding planner and longtime associate of Donald’s Trump’s family, will soon oversee billions of federal dollars as the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s New York and New Jersey office.

Patton was a senior advisor on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and she coordinated the wedding for Donald Trump”s son Eric. She has had close ties to the Trump family for the past eight years and previously organized golf tournaments on Trump’s courses.

In May last year Patton, who is African American, said her important position within Mr Trump’s inner circle was “clear proof that he is not a bigot or a misogynist”.*

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: ‘Claws’ Creator Says Series Inspired By His Fascination with Nail Salon Culture

As the New York Times reports, Patton is thought to have no experience in housing administration, but she will now be in charge of distributing billions of dollars of funding across the state area.

According to her Linkedin page, Patton has served as VP at the Eric Trump Foundation, which has been under investigation for fraud since 2011, per the UK Independent.

As event planner for the Trump family for several years, she organized Eric’s wedding ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in November 2014 when he married Lara Yunaska.

Many on social media reacted strongly to the NY Times profile on Patton, with some blasting the publication for printing “fake news” about Trump’s pick.

One user wrote: # FakeNews NY Daily News front page on Lynne Patton, They Should Be Sued For LIES, The Left is trying to attack a strong Patriot!

Another user noted: If the @ nytimes cared about African Americans, why would they attempt to delegitimize the abilities of @ LynnePatton ?

What do you make of Trump’s newly appointed HUD Region II Director?

Save

Save

Save

Save