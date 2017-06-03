*When Rihanna debuted her seventh fragrance, “RiRi by Rihanna,” at Macy’s in Brooklyn, her appearance garnered over $46,000 worth of sales at the store in just one day. RiRi said the scent, which she describes as “really playful, very fun, very feminine, very girly and flirty,” is “something for the young girls to get excited about.”

God is great and I love to make new things,” the 27-year-old entertainer told WWD backstage before the event. “In fragrance, there’s always something new; it’s always changing. I love finding all the ways I can put scent notes together to change them. It’s been a pleasure to find a new way to create things outside of music. When I did my first fragrance, I was like ‘fingers crossed — I hope people believe I know what I’m doing, because I spent so much time on this.’ I’m lucky, and I’m grateful for their success, so I guess we’ll take it one step at a time from here.”

Rihanna is among a handful of artists who use Macy’s to expand their brand beyond the airwaves, and hip hop artists who align with the retailer learn exactly what it takes to cultivate their brand on a local, regional and national scale. As Rolling Out reports, Macy’s offers the hip-hop generation “success in a bottle,” through The Workshop at Macy’s, the retailer’s innovative “business of fashion” program.

The Workshop at Macy’s is an exclusive retail vendor development program designed to give select high potential minority and/or women business owners the tools to better succeed and sustain growth in the retail industry, the website states. Rihanna, P. Diddy, Jay Z, Usher and others who’ve utilized Macy’s as a platform most likely participated in this workshop.

According to a press release, in 2013, the company’s purchases from minority-and women-owned business enterprises totaled about $955.1 million, up 34 percent from 2012, including purchases from multiple Workshop at Macy’s alumni. This year, The Workshop at Macy’s will mark its fifth year of success mentoring and fostering up-and-coming minority-and women-owned businesses.

For all of those who are studying how to be successful designers, Macy’s also recruits from HBCUs, paving a way for new hip-hop executives from Black colleges to help keep the Macy’s brand hip, fresh and inspiring for the current and next generation.