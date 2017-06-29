*Director Malcolm D. Lee has signed on to helm Kevin Hart action-comedy “Night School,” reports Variety.

Tim Story was in talks to direct when the project was first announced back in April. Under Lee, the Universal film is due in theaters Sept. 28, 2018.

“Night School” is based on a story by Hart that follows a group of misfits forced to attend adult classes to prepare for the GED exam. The screenplay was written by Hart, Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, and Matt Kellard, with additional tweaking by Nick Stoller.

Lee’s last project was Universal’s upcoming comedy “Girls Trip,” which opens July 21 with Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish leading the cast.

He previously directed “The Best Man Holiday” for the studio, as well as “Barbershop: The Next Cut” for New Line and MGM.

Hart is producing “Night School” via his Hartbeat Productions banner alongside Will Packer, via his Will Packer Productions.