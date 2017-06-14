*Malcolm-Jamal Warner has become a father!

The actor best known for playing Theo Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” has welcomed his first child, according to the New York Daily News.

The mother is reportedly an attorney from Bridgeport, Conn., and the two are said to be “very much in love,” a source told the outlet.

The actor, whose TV dad Bill Cosby awaits a verdict in his sexual assault trial, was too busy “bonding with his newborn while that courtroom drama was unfolding,” the Daily News reported. His “Cosby Show” co-star Keshia Knight Pulliam arrived arm-in-arm with Cosby for day one of the trial and has expressed support for her TV dad.

Phynjuar Thomas, a friend of Warner, said the baby is a week old.

“I am elated over Malcolm’s new child,” she told the Daily News.

Thomas’ daughter, Michelle Thomas, played Warner’s girlfriend on “The Cosby Show” and dated the actor in real life as well. He was there for her at her side when she died of cancer in 1998 and has remained friends with Mrs. Thomas since that time.