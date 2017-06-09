*The white man who went viral with his extended racist tirade at a Chicago Starbucks was charged this week with misdemeanor battery.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday (June 6), 23-year-old William Boucher lost his mind when someone spilled a beverage on his light-colored suit. He began shouting racial slurs at an African-American man, saying, “Shut up, slave! Do not talk to me!” Comparing the man to livestock, Boucher said he should be tagged with a bar code with his social security number.

“You’re disgusting,” the black man responded.

The altercation then spilled outside, where Boucher said to another black man who was filming him, “Your children are disposable vermin!”

“Get on all fours right now!” Boucher is seen screaming in the video. “Get on all fours! Do not walk off on two legs! You don’t deserve to walk on two legs, vermin.”

According to the police, Boucher also spat on two other people.

He then walked away, only to punch a 59-year-old black man who happened to be walking in his direction. The man falls to ground in video, and was later taken to the hospital with an eye injury, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

The man who Boucher allegedly spat on helped detain Boucher until police arrived, police said. The video shows bystanders who intervened also tackling Boucher.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

A Starbucks spokeswoman told WLS: “We have absolutely no tolerance for this type of behavior in our stores, and are grateful to the partners (employees) and customers who stepped in to help until officers arrived.”

Watch the video below: