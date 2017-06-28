Marcus Camby #23 of the New York Knicks is ejected from the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on March 27, 2013 in New York City.

*Former NBA star Marcus Camby is being sued for wrongful death over the drowning of his 9-year-old autistic nephew, which occurred in a pond on Camby’s Houston-area property last Thanksgiving.

The federal lawsuit, filed Thursday by the boy’s father, Marcus Kendall McGhee, alleges that Camby knew the limitations of his nephew, Marcus Carter McGhee, but failed to supervise the child and used no protective measures to keep him away from the pond, according to the Associated Press.

The boy was found dead two days after he was reported missing. He’d traveled to Texas from his home in the Hartford, Connecticut, area for the holiday.

Camby’s property includes several acres in the Houston suburb of Pearland.





One Response

  1. vee Reply

    sometimes folks are just looking for money but it becomes legitimate when someone is at fault and they have property they are responsible for your safety to a degree,we dont know all the story so i cant say for 100%sure he is at fault

