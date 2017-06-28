*Mariah Carey has found herself twice removed from a corruption scandal going on in Israel involving her ex-fiance James Packer and the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

After touching down in Tel Aviv Monday afternoon to plug her new partnership with local skincare line Premier Dead Sea Cosmetics, the singer held a press conference with select TV outlets where she was asked about her billionaire ex-fiance.

Packer is a close friend of Netanyahu, having been introduced to him by New Regency’s Arnon Milchan, and has been wanted since March by Israeli police for questioning as part of an ongoing investigation regarding alleged corruption and illegal gift giving to Netanyahu by several wealthy businessmen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t know where the motherf—er is,” Carey laughingly said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 2 News when asked about Packer’s whereabouts. “How am I supposed to know? I don’t know, for real. I really have no idea about the political stuff that goes on, I don’t pay attention to it.”

Video by JerusalemOnline

Carey and Packer ended their engagement in October.

Below, more details of the investigation involving Packer via THR:

Israel’s Channel 10 reported in November that Packer allegedly gifted Netanyahu’s son Yair luxurious holidays around the world and use of his private jet, implying those were also extended to the prime minister and his wife Sara. The report also claimed that Packer gave Sara Netanyahu and Yossi Cohen, the head of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, tickets to Carey’s concert in Israel that took place in August 2015, several weeks after the then-dating Packer and Carey visited the country together and had a private dinner with the Netanyahus.

Despite rumors Carey might be summoned for questions in the investigation while in Israel, sources say local police are not looking to question her in the case.

“Oh, now they want to blame me? Someone wants to blame me for something now? What did I do? I didn’t do anything,” said Carey while speaking with local entertainment show Erev Tov in a short interview that was abruptly shut down by publicists. “Honestly I feel bad about that if that happened to anybody, I don’t want anyone to have any kind of bad issues for themselves and I’m just trying to be, trying to do me, and that’s it. That’s all I can do, is be responsible for my own self.”