*WASHINGTON — Marian Wright Edelman, president of the Children’s Defense Fund, has sent out an urgent SOS to protect Medicaid and the 37 million children it serves across the nation, including 40 percent of all children with special health care needs and more than 40 percent of all births.

“This is an urgent SOS. Right now Republican Senators are working behind closed doors on their own version of the terrible American Health Care Act (AHCA) passed by the House of Representatives in early May that would rip away health coverage from 23 million people. They plan to vote on a Senate bill just before they leave Washington for the July 4th recess. We can’t tell you everything that’s in it because Senate leadership is keeping its bill secret and doesn’t plan to reveal it until just before they vote. But we know it’s bad — ending Medicaid as we know it. Your help is needed right now to keep Senators from moving forward with this terrible health plan! More than 50 years of progress made in expanding and improving comprehensive child-appropriate health coverage for children across America hangs in the balance. Everybody who cares about children needs to mobilize as you have never mobilized before and raise a ruckus to save children’s health care safety net.”

Read Marian Wright Edelman’s full call to action in her weekly Child Watch® Column: “Saving Medicaid – An Urgent SOS.”

The Children’s Defense Fund Leave No Child Behind® mission is to ensure every child a Healthy Start, a Head Start, a Fair Start, a Safe Start and a Moral Start in life and successful passage to adulthood with the help of caring families and communities.

source:

Richard Hooks Wayman

National Executive Director

[email protected]