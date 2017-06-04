*Sadly we must report that Mario‘s mother Shawntia Hardaway has passed away. The singer took to Instagram to announce the news.

“Your soul lives forever beside mine,” Mario captioned. “We love you Shawntia Hardaway. I love you eternally.”

Unfortunately we don’t have any specific details of her death, but Mario has always spoken frankly about his mother’s addiction to heroin.



Your soul lives forever beside mine! We love you Shawntia Hardaway I love you eternally. A post shared by MARIO (@marioworldwide) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:47pm PDT

In October 2007, Mario starred in a MTV documentary “I Won’t Love You to Death: The Story of Mario and His Mom,” in which the son tries his best to help his mother beat her addiction.

Here’s a clip from that show:

Yet despite his love and unwavering dedication to his mother, their relationship wasn’t without turbulence. In October 2010, Mario was charged with second-degree assault after he allegedly pushed her. He was arrested when his mother called police and told them that Mario was in their home “throwing and damaging property.”

At the time, TMZ reported that Baltimore cops found several broken items inside the apartment and a hole in the closet door. Mario was eventually arrested for 2nd degree assault, but he was released from a local Baltimore jail on $50,000 bond. About a month later, Hardaway dropped the charges.

After his arrest, it seemed like the relationship between Mario man his mother wasn’t going to improve so he chose to move away from her. He told Madame Noire in 2013 that doing that seemed to help the relationship.

“There are so many different variables but we’re good. We have better communication, better respect and understanding. And I think that us being away from one another for a little bit. After that, I moved to LA and she stayed in Maryland. That space allowed her to be a woman instead of me being the guardian over her telling her what to do. It allowed me to grow as a man, and it allowed her to decide where she wanted her life to go. At some point as a recovering addict, she had to decide where she wanted her life to go. This past year and a half or two that we’ve been apart, I’ve tried to let her do her and me focus on my career. I have to focus on being a better friend, son and a healthy individual and that, in turn, will help both of us.”

Now his mother gone. We wish Mario, whose real name is Mario Dewar Barrett, blessings and peace.