*Netflix has reinvented EMMY campaigning!

The streaming network launched, “FYSEE” (pronounced “FYC”), a participatory exhibition showcasing props, costumes, and images from their most successful shows.

Marvel’s “Luke Cage” was highlighted with a conversation with show creator Cheo Hodari Coker and cast member Alfre Woodard.

Moderator: Most Marvel shows are set in New York City but “Luke Cage” is set in Harlem, the capital of Black America…with the Black Renaissance, Langston Hughes, Malcolm X, and the Apollo Theater. How important is it to have Harlem as a character?

Cheo Hodari Coker: Harlem is like Washington D.C. and Las Vegas mixed together because you have the politics and then you have the music and gangsters. I imagine Harlem as if Suge Knight and Maxine Waters were cousins. We wanted to capture all of the different types of music coming out of different cars and windows. And we wanted it to have an old feel and a new feel. There is influences of movie like Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Cotton Club,” with a little bit of “Love Jones,” and “Belly.” We really wanted it to feel like a mix tape with all of these different feelings but always come back to the center of our universe, Harlem.

Moderator: The scores and music are like a character too, talk about that?

Cheo Hodari Coker: People watch because of all the machinations of the acting and characters but they also like the music. The show feels like a record. People shut things down when a new Netflix show hits. This reminded me of back in the day when a Prince record came out or A Tribe Called Quest and people would go home, shut off the phone and listen to the entire record and then call everybody and talk about it. This is why we named every episode after a song and it was one of the hardest things to figure out…

Moderator: What do you think about Luke Cage’s political reverence?

Alfre Woodard: We hope it empowers individuals. Luke is a reluctant hero…and your humanity kicks in at a certain point and you have to do something. With easy access to 24 hour news…it makes our hearts beat for others but we still feel immobilized and we don’t do things, we could do. It’s as simple as helping the old lady with her groceries.