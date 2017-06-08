Uh oh, Mary J is gonna have to PAY … her estranged husband what to most folks would be some super serious money, but maybe not to him because he was asking for a whole lot MORE.

Here’s the deal. A judge has ordered singer Mary J. Blige to pay Martin “Kendu” Isaacs $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support. Yes, that a lotta loot, but a lot LESS than what he had sked for: $129,319 per month.

The court found Martin was entitled to funds to accommodate the standard of living he was used to while married to the vocalist, but also decided the amount he requested wasn’t realistic.

But there’s still some more good news for Isaacs. Sorta. Mary J will also have to pay retroactive spousal support dating back to September and dude’s attorney fees which totals out at $235k.

Oh yeah, there’s this. The court says Mary and Martin were living beyond their means during their marriage and still have millions of dollars to pay back in taxes.

Source: TMZ