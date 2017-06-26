*Master P wasn’t at the BET Awards and you probably didn’t even notice, did you? Well, if you didn’t, he doesn’t have a problem letting you know he wasn’t there … you see, he was pissed with the network because he says it doesn’t give artists the recognition they deserve when they are alive.

He points to how BET planned a tribute for Prodigy after his death instead of when he was still living.

“The Truth Hurts … BET Would Have Never Changed Their Show For Prodigy If He Was Still Alive!! It was a great thing acknowledging and celebrating the life of Prodigy and all of his accomplishments.

“But It’s a shame that none of these artists are told how great they are while they’re alive. Why can’t they get their flowers and tokens of appreciation while they’re still living? I know the truth hurts. I just have one serious question… Was Prodigy or Mobb Deep on BET’s radar last week… were they invited to the red carpet event, offered guest passes or an invite to perform at the awards show in the last 10 years?

“I’m willing to bet the answer is NO.

“I came to support my daughter today on the BET Experience stage but I decided that my family and I will not participate in the red carpet or awards events this year. I love my people and I support them but we really need to do better by each other. We lost a very talented brother, Prodigy.

“I send my condolences to his family. Hopefully, one day we can start appreciating the talented sisters and brothers while they are still alive. I know that what I am saying may ruffle a few feathers but the truth needed to be heard.”

We should clarify that even though Master P decided to skip the BET Awards, though he did show up to support his daughter during the BET Experience.

“I love my people and I support them but we really need to do better by each other,” he added. “We lost a very talented brother, Prodigy. I send my condolences to his family. Hopefully, one day we can start appreciating the talented sisters and brothers while they are still alive.”

As we reported, Prodigy died last week at the age of 42. He suffered from sickle cell anemia all his life.