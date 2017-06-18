*Soooo, instead of Beyonce or Jay Z officially announcing the birth of the twins, the job goes to grandpappy Mathew Knowles, who’s halfway ostracized from the family?

Something ain’t quite right about that.

In any event he took to Twitter to wish the twins, “happy birthday.”

Needless to say, the Beyhive is not at all thrilled that Mathew Knowles, instead of Bey, Jay or even Mama Tina made the announcement.

fucking rat — WILD THOUGHTS (@LOOKlNGSOCRAZY) June 18, 2017

they aren’t here until beyoncé tells us they’re here pic.twitter.com/4SerQWpJQ4 — ㅤ (@uncensoredcyrus) June 18, 2017

She didn’t even tell you she was pregnant…worry about the other 3 kids u have! pic.twitter.com/kliJZthCe7 — #FreeGianni (@MrBeyonceFan) June 18, 2017

Just had to ruin it for Bey did you pic.twitter.com/tDGSljvOMg — 🐨 (@AntiKunta) June 18, 2017

ALSO RECOMMENDED: JAY Z PLANS TO BAIL OUT DADS ON FATHER’S DAY & TAKE ON THE BAIL-BOND INDUSTRY

In other news about the birth of the twins, TMZ is reporting that Beyonce gave birth to a boy and a girl, but an issue surfaced that has kept them (the twins) in the hospital for nearly a week.

Sources connected with the family tell us the twins were born Monday in a Los Angeles hospital. We’re told a “minor issue” surfaced, and as a result … doctors do not feel comfortable releasing them. We do not know the nature of the issue. One source told us Beyonce also remains at the hospital, but as far as we know she’s okay. The babies are expected to be okay as well.

The site says it’s unclear when everyone will be released.

Developing ….