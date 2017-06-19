*Poor, poor Matt Jordan. He learned his ex-girlfriend Kenya Moore got hitched over the weekend the same way the rest of us learned about it — on the Internet.

After Moore took to Instagram this weekend to share photos from her intimate, secret wedding in St. Lucia, Jordan was compelled to share his feelings about the surprising news via an emotional post on his Instagram.

Matt is so “rocked” that Moore has moved on — he’s asking for his privacy as he deals with the blow of losing his the love of his life to another man.

Take a look at his hella dramatic post below:

Poor, poor Matt. He doesn’t realize it now, but Kenya did him a huge favor by dumping him and moving on. Which is what we think he should do as well.

Meanwhile, in addition to sharing photos on social media of her secret wedding, the former Miss USA also wished her alleged new husband “Happy Father’s Day” on IG.

“A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both,” she wrote in one caption.

In another photo, posted Sunday, she’s smiling and holding her husband’s hand while wearing a white wedding gown with a veil.

Moore’s husband, whose identity is as yet unknown, is supposedly a businessman, according to PEOPLE. She says in one of her captions that the two met a year ago.

“We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December,” she revealed. “Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart…I love you.”

Many have dismissed this alleged wedding as nothing more than another PR stunt to secure her position on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Fans will likely find out more about this relationship when Season 10 returns to Bravo.

Original cast member Nene Leakes, by the way, announced on Twitter last week that she will return for the season.

