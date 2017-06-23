*BET is describing its new docuseries “On Tour With” as “MTV’s “Diary” meets HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

The hourlong series will premiere Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET with Meek Mill in the driver’s seat. The show promises to give viewers the ultimate all-access pass as artists and their entourages navigate the ups and downs that come with preparing and launching a major live show or world tour.

Meek Mill’s episode centers on the rapper’s high-stakes homecoming show at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center and the attempt to sell it out for a second time. Viewers also get the opportunity to see another side of Mill — which is at the heart of what “On Tour With” hopes to accomplish with each episode, notes producer Julius “J” Erving.

“On Tour With” was created and developed by Erving and Maverick partner Shawn Gee. Gee, also president of Live Nation Urban, is an executive producer of the show along with eOne Films, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Launching a tour can be the most exhilarating, stressful and funny part of any artist’s career,” adds Erving. “As Shawn and I conceived the idea, we wanted to capture all of that and allow fans to watch it unfold. This is the perfect project to launch Philly Films, and it’s the beginning of something very special.”

The new show also doubles as the launch of Philly Films, founded by Erving.