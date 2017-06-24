*This one’s still got the internet buzzin’. We’re talking the incident between longtime enemies Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels on Friday when the two ended up at DJ Khaled’s pre-BET Awards party and things got rough.

We suspect their animosity towards each other has a whole lot to do with being the exes of Nicki Minaj.

In the video, it appears that Safaree arrived on the scene just minutes before Meek. As Meek exited the car, two slabs of beef who are said to be in Meek’s crew went on attack mode and jumped Samuels.

